We (finally) take a look at Red Dead Redemption for PC

Rockstar Games has long been recognised as one of the biggest and most successful game developers in the industry, especially due to their innovative approach to open worlds, as seen in the Grand Theft Auto series. GTA has distinguished itself time and time again, both in sales figures and as a pioneer in the genre. In fact, for many, GTA III was the first game to really popularise the genre successfully. In between the many GTA releases, however, a completely different game was released, Red Dead Redemption, set in the Wild West. It was a sequel to the lesser known PlayStation 2 game, Red Dead Revolver. Red Dead Redemption was released in 2010 on consoles, and although many expected the PC version to follow soon after, it was a long time coming. Rumours swirled for years and it became almost a mythical subject among fans, but it wasn't until fourteen years after the original release that PC gamers could finally share in the experience. The sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, had already made its way to the PC, but in October we finally got the arrival of its predecessor. After such a long wait, I now have the opportunity to review this iconic title, and it's an experience I never thought I would have on the PC platform.

While the PC version unfortunately lacks multiplayer, which many might see as a minus, we do get the full single-player campaign, including the Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare expansion. For those who enjoy solid storytelling, this single-player instalment lives up to expectations and then some. The game is still the epic tale of John Marston, and if you enjoyed the campaign on console, you won't be disappointed with this latest addition to the Red Dead family.

The PC version of Red Dead Redemption features a number of technical improvements specific to the platform. Graphically, the game boasts support for modern technologies such as DLSS, FSR and Frame Generation for those with newer graphics cards. Although the game is not particularly demanding and only uses 4 GB of video memory, you can really enhance the experience graphically with the right adjustments. One advantage of the PC version is the ability to switch off some of the more controversial effects, such as motion blur and depth of field. They often affect performance without giving much back visually, so many gamers will appreciate being able to optimise the image to their liking. On the other hand, Rockstar hasn't updated the textures themselves to any significant degree; character faces in particular appear blurry and low-resolution, which can be clearly seen on a 4K monitor. When compared to the detailed textures of Red Dead Redemption 2, it's a shame the older title didn't get the same graphical love, but thankfully the overall performance of the game makes up for this.

On a technical level, the game runs smoothly, even on older machines, where you can enjoy stable 60 fps and almost non-existent load times if the game is on an SSD. Rockstar has certainly listened to players' frustrations with some of their previous releases, where technical issues could be a hindrance. This time around, everything runs smoothly and feels silky smooth for the most part.

As for the story, it has retained its timeless charm. We continue to follow John Marston's hunt for his former gang, and for those who have already played Red Dead Redemption 2, the story feels even more cohesive and rounded. Rockstar has impressively tied the two titles together, making John Marston's story stronger than ever. Red Dead Redemption differs from its sequel, however, in that it is faster paced; because we are brought into the action quicker, without the long introduction of Red Dead Redemption 2, which can be a breath of fresh air for players who want to get into the heat of battle quickly. Marston meets his first opponents almost immediately, making the narrative feel more straightforward and dynamic. It's a different but refreshing approach to the Rockstar universe, and although the level of detail is lower than in the sequel, this only works in the game's favour as the experience is more immediate and focused.

The controls are another significant upgrade on PC. The keyboard and mouse provide far more precise control in firefights, and it's never been easier to take down enemy cowboys. Every shot feels precise and satisfying, and the PC version delivers the intensity and precision that can be hard to achieve with a controller. For the first time, even horse riding and lasso throwing feels like a natural part of the game, and Rockstar has really managed to adapt the controls so that it no longer feels cumbersome or illogical, as many experienced on the original consoles. The only downside is that you have to use the Shift key quite a lot to hold your horse at high speed, which can be a bit hard on the little finger over time. Fortunately, you can change the button settings, but that doesn't change the fact that you have to press it repeatedly to keep the pace up on the horse.

The sound in Red Dead Redemption is still top notch and really helps draw the player into the wild, dusty world. The music transports you directly to the desolate and raw frontier, and with the PC version's graphical boost, you can almost feel the burning sun and the cold prairie nights. The soundtrack is just as magical as the release and makes the whole experience more authentic.

The pack also includes the Undead Nightmare expansion, where the game takes a completely new and comical turn. Here you fight hordes of zombies, and with a mouse and keyboard this part becomes a much more enjoyable experience as you can more easily hit the zombies precisely in the head. On the Xbox 360, where the expansion was first released, it was often difficult to hit the undead, but with the PC controls, this expansion takes on a new life. It's a delightfully silly and different experience to the main game, and in this Halloween season, Undead Nightmare is a perfect, quirky and spooky experience that gives the player a humorous contrast to the otherwise serious main story.

All in all, Red Dead Redemption on PC is still an unforgettable game that both new players and fans of the series should experience. Despite its age and visual limitations, it still delivers legendary entertainment value that undoubtedly makes it one of the most memorable western experiences imaginable.