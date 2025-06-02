We finally know who Lady Gaga plays in Wednesday: Season 2

HQ

It was confirmed a while back that Lady Gaga would be joining the pretty stacked cast of the second season of Netflix's Wednesday, but we have never really known what kind of role this would be. Does the fact that Netflix has been quite quiet about it mean that it's a flickering cameo at best, or should we be in store for something more significant? While we still don't have a direct answer to that, we do at least know who the singer/actor will be portraying in this next batch of episodes.

As part of an article on Netflix Tudum, the streamer notes that Lady Gaga will be playing the character of Rosaline Rotwood, a "legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday." While that makes her seem like quite a significant character, the article also notes that Lady Gaga will only be appearing in Part 2 of Season 2, meaning you'll have to wait until September to see her in action.

Otherwise, on top of the recent premiere date reveal for the show, at the Tudum festival over the weekend, Netflix presented the opening six minutes of the series, which you can learn more about over here.