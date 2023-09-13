We finally know exactly when Total War: Pharaoh will launch

HQ

Just yesterday we published a new preview of Total War: Pharaoh, all based on our experience with 60-turns of the campaign mode. Needless to say, we had plenty of thoughts and opinions to share, and you should head over here to read them.

But with that preview in the books, we now also know exactly when the game will be making its debut as Sega and Creative Assembly have slapped a firm release date on the title.

Set to launch on October 11, 2023, Total War: Pharaoh will be arriving digitally first, all before getting a limited physical release from October 23, 2023. This will include cosmetic packs, a double-sided poster featuring a stylised map and portraits of faction leaders.

To add to this, the game will be available via Early Access for pre-orderers between September 29 and October 2, which by the looks of it will give players the chance to experience the 60-turns of the campaign we wrote about in our recent preview.