We finally know exactly when Lightyear Frontier will launch

At the end of last year, developer Frame Break revealed that its upcoming mech-farming title, Lightyear Frontier, would be launching sometime in March 2024, although an exact release date was never mentioned. This has since been changed.

Frame Break has stated that it will be debuting Lightyear Frontier on March 19, 2024, on PC and Xbox Series consoles. The title will be launching as an Early Access project, and will also be making its debut as a day one addition to PC and Xbox Game Pass. A demo for the game is now available to check out on both platforms, with pre-orders also open too.

You can check out the latest trailer for Lightyear Frontier below, ahead of its arrival in around six weeks.