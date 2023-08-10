We finally know exactly when Flashback 2 will launch

HQ

Publisher Microids has been rather steady in how it announces information for the upcoming Flashback 2, as we were told 2023, then sometime in November, and now, as we edge ever close to that month, the exact launch date for the game has been revealed.

Set to debut on November 16 to be exact, on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, the announcement has been marked with yet another trailer for the game, showing off a detailed look into the setting of New Washington. Check that out below.

