Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Flashback 2

We finally know exactly when Flashback 2 will launch

In mid-November.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Publisher Microids has been rather steady in how it announces information for the upcoming Flashback 2, as we were told 2023, then sometime in November, and now, as we edge ever close to that month, the exact launch date for the game has been revealed.

Set to debut on November 16 to be exact, on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, the announcement has been marked with yet another trailer for the game, showing off a detailed look into the setting of New Washington. Check that out below.

HQ

For more information on the different versions of the game, head over this way.

Flashback 2

Related texts



Loading next content