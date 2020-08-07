We finally got our first look at some Bugsnax gameplay

You're watching Advertisements

Last night Sony gave fans what they wanted, a proper look at Bugsnax, the quirky game that has captured hearts with its wacky premise and catchy theme song. The gameplay trailer above, which was first shown during last night's State of Play, introduced us to the story, which looks like it will have a journalistic angle, with players heading out in search of a scoop on Snaktooth Island.

It all sounds delightfully bonkers if you ask us, and with Bugsnax due to land on PC, PS4, and PS5 by the end of this year, we don't have too long to wait before we can embark on this adorable-looking island adventure. Check it out, that's why you're here, after all.