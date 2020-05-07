We explore two new creator-focused ProArt PCs by Asus

Asus is competing on a number of fronts, but one area where the company is looking to make a real splash at the moment is the so-called creator market, with hardware aimed at creatives and designer. It's a market that Apple has traditionally dominated, however, with the ProArt Station D940MX and the ProArt StudioBook Pro 15, the company is clearly looking to disrupt the status quo.

And in many respects, Asus succeeds in its aims, although there are pros and cons to consider, particularly with regards to the ProArt StudioBook Pro 15. To find out more, check out both previews below.

