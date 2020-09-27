English
We explore the features in the Lenovo Legion Y740S

We take a closer look at Lenovo's new super-slim laptop.

The Lenovo Legion Y740S is a super-slim gaming laptop designed to be portable during the day, with an impressive performance increase accessible once it's hooked up to a Lenovo Legion BoostStation when you're back at home in the evening. That being the case, we take a closer look at this slimline laptop in our latest Quick Look preview, to find out whether this setup works, and whether or not we like the laptop itself. Check it out.



