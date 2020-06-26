We explore Silent Hill in Dead by Daylight on today's stream

You're watching Advertisements

The announcement of a cross-over between Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight and Konami's Silent Hill sure came as a surprise and it officially released last week. Featuring a new map, a new survivor (and the game's first legendary skin) and a new killer - which happens to be the menacing Pyramid Head - the chapter offers plenty of content to Dead by Daylight players.

We're trying the chapter out for the first time on today's stream and if you want to explore the new content with us, you can do so via our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).