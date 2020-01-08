Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

We examine Be Quiet's Dark Power Pro 12 at CES

The digitaly power supply has plenty of features, which PR manager Xander Hoose runs through with us.

The Be Quiet: Dark Power Pro 12 is the company's "top of the range power supply", as Be Quiet's PR manager Xander Hoose says himself in the interview below, as we talked to him at the Consumer Electronics Show this year about the product.

This is a fully digital power supply with plenty of features to take note of, all of which Hoose goes through in the interview, and for more on CES be sure to stay tuned to Gamereactor, as we have tons of content coming your way this week.

Does this sound like a good option?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content