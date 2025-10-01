"We don't do politics; we do sport": Reebok after controversy on Israel football kits

HQ

Reebok has denied having asked for the removal of their logo on Israeli's jerseys from their football teams. On Tuesday, Israeli outlets like The Times of Israel reported that Reebok had instructed its local operating partner, MGS Group, to pull its logo from the kits and uniforms of Israel's national football teams. They claim that the Israel Football Association (IFA) threatened to take legal actions against Reebok, accusing them of "succumbing to boycott threats", and as a result Reebok reversed its decision.

But later, a Reebok spokesperson said otherwise to Reuters: "Reports in Israeli news outlets claiming that Reebok has directed the IFA to remove its logos from its national team kits are simply not true", adding that "Reebok is proud of our record as a unifier of all cultures on and off the pitch."

This comes after increasing social and political pressure against Israel for their war crimes against Palestinian population, with the death toll rising to 66,000 in Gaza in the last days, and reports that UEFA is considering banning Israel from international football competitions.

In December 2023, Puma ended their sponsorship in Israel, a decision they said had been made in 2022, and was unrelated to the war started after the October 2023 attacks by Hamas.

"We will continue to honour our brand's and our local licensee's commitment to the IFA. We don't do politics; we do sport", said Reebok.