We dive into the PS5 Pro's specs in our latest Quick Look

The embargos have lifted on the PS5 Pro. If you're looking to see whether this upgrade is right for you, even at the price it's at, we've got you covered. If you're looking to find out the specifications and what they mean in a video, check out the Quick Look below.
The PlayStation 5 Pro is a mid-gen console, not a next-gen upgrade, and so while you will see some significant improvements, they may feel small. The console adds more ways to optimise PS5 gaming than it revolutionises the format. Still, it's bound to be a hot-ticket item this holiday season.
If you want more in-depth thoughts, be sure to read our review of the PS5 Pro after checking out the Quick Look