We dive into the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport in the latest edition of Quick Look

Known for their high-quality products, B & O walk the fine line between style and great performance.

Bang & Olufsen are a brand notoriously known for their high-quality products. In the most recent episode of Quick Look, Magnus takes us through what B & O's latest wireless earphones, the Beoplay E8 Sport have to offer.

Bringing a secure fitting, a long-lasting battery, and waterproof protection, the Beoplay E8 Sport is a product designed for the dedicated athlete, who values great visual aesthetics from their products. Sitting at a rather hefty £300 price tag, this device is not for everyone, but for those interested, it will deliver a high-quality performance.

Make sure to check out the episode of Quick Look above.

