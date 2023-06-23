Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We dive into Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying

Free League's tabletop RPG allows you to dive in headfirst to Middle-earth with your own character.

Free League is likely a name you're going to be familiar with even if you've only dipped your toes into roleplaying games, and we've checked out the latest edition of their Lord of the Rings Roleplaying.

Based on Tolkien's Middle-earth, players can assume a multitude of roles, and carve out their own marks on the world as they work with their fellow party members and the game master to complete quests and scenarios.

While we've not yet given the game a go, we have had a good look through the rules, the art, and the characters in order to see if it's worth buying. Check out our impressions in the Quick Look below:

