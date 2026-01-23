We discuss Xbox's Developer_Direct on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

Last night was a huge moment for Xbox fans as the annual Developer_Direct showcase was held and shined the spotlight on four promising and upcoming games. Game Freak was present with Beast of Reincarnation, Double Fine made a surprise appearance with Kiln, and then Playground stole the show with both Forza Horizon 6 and Fable.

With such big and anticipated games being present, we've made the Developer_Direct the focus of the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show, the 77th in total, where Alex and I share our thoughts, opinions, and even odd concerns about what was presented.

But we also use the time to chat briefly about Ubisoft and the rather shocking news of the cancellation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake and other unannounced titles, and the overall restructuring of the company too.

