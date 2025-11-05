We discuss which of the Xbox 360 or the PS2 was more impactful on The Gamereactor Show

HQ

We're back for another episode of The Gamereactor Show, wherein on this episode we turn our attention to video game consoles. To begin with, Nintendo and the Switch 2 are on our minds, as we discuss the recent impressive sales data and how the successor system is performing in-line with our expectations.

After this, we flip the script and begin talking about the Xbox 360 and the PS2, two famous consoles that are celebrating their 20th and 25th anniversaries (their Europe launch to be exact) this November. We talk about our past with the gadgets and then discuss which has had the greater impact on the games world.

Check out the latest episode of the show below, or at your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.