We discuss whether The Scargiver has saved Rebel Moon in the latest The Gamereactor Show

We're back for another episode of our The Gamereactor Show podcast, wherein the latest episode we turn our attention to the latest blockbuster epic that has made its debut on Netflix.

With Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver now available, we discuss whether or not this film manages to right the wrongs of the first film, and if it's enough to save this new franchise that director Zack Snyder seems to have grand intentions for.

We also chat a little about the growing range of bizarre gamer products, and even a little about Stellar Blade and its polarising protagonist Eve.

Check out the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or head to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker instead.