We discuss what Project Helix could bring on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

Following a slight change of fate last week, we're back to the usual routine for this week and able to offer up another episode of The Gamereactor Show to carry you forward into the weekend. We're sticking to current affairs and events this time once more, by spending a considerable amount of time discussing the Project Helix news and what we expect from the next-generation of Xbox hardware.

This is then before shifting gears and speaking about Marathon and how we ultimately expect the game to perform now that it's available around the world. Naturally, we chat briefly about the end of Highguard too, which is a week away from being completely shut down, a move that bolsters a concerning industry trend that Resident Evil Requiem at the least is bucking to great effect.

Check out the latest episode of the show below, the 82nd edition at that, or on your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.