We discuss the 'Xbox bloodbath' on the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

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It's Friday, which means it's time for another episode of The Gamereactor Show. For today's instalment, the 96th episode of the show in total, we turn our attention to what is clearly the biggest story of the week that was, with a huge amount of emphasis on the 'bloodbath' happening over at Xbox.

We talk about the studios and teams who are seemingly at risk of being shuttered by Microsoft or even sold off, and what it could ultimately mean for Xbox as a company and a gaming division in the tech giant's wider portfolio.

Beyond this, we also touch upon the recent Grand Theft Auto VI update and how this raises a few more major questions, many of which we're expecting to have answered as of next week.

Check out the episode below, or on your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.