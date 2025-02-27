We discuss the recent Warner Bros. Games studio closures on the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

Earlier this week, the video game industry was rocked when it became apparent that Warner Bros. Games planned to axe and close down three of its studios, including the long-running Monolith Productions and the very recently acquired Player First Games. This decision also stretched to include the cancellation of the Wonder Woman game, and it's an overall decision that hasn't exactly rubbed fans in any positive way.

With that in mind, we've now made this situation the topic of the latest The Gamereactor Show episode, where Alex and I come together to talk about what this means for the imminent future and how it could affect the future too.

To hear our thoughts on this maddening situation, be sure to catch the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or by heading to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.