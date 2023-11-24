Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We discuss The Game Awards on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

We chat all about who we'd like to see take home honours in many of the different categories.

We're counting down the days until the annual The Game Awards show is held, seeing some of the best games of the year, and the most talented creators and developers honoured for their contributions to the games sector. With that show set to be held on the morning of December 8 for us in the UK and Europe, we've decided to dedicate the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show to discussing the nominees and who we'd like to see take home awards in many of the unique categories.

You can check out the latest episode of the podcast below, and can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Amazon Music/Audible.

