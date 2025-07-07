We discuss the future of Xbox on the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

Last week was a tough one to stomach for a multitude of reasons if you're a gaming fan. The predominant cause for concern came from Microsoft and its decision to layoff thousands of employees, many of which were from its gaming division at Xbox, a situation that saw the closure of The Initiative and the cancellation of Perfect Dark, the ending of work on Everwild and layoffs at Rare, and half of Turn 10 fired too, begging the question as to if Forza Motorsport has a future either.

This was just a fraction of the impact which will define the console maker and publisher for years to come, and it's precisely this that we have discussed on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show.

Alex and I have sat down and talked about these layoffs, about how some decisions were probably expected but how others feel corporate and greed-driven. We also chat about what this means for Xbox and if we're looking at a future where Xbox is still a console maker in five-to-ten years.

Check out the latest episode of the show below, or on your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.