We discuss the future of AAA game development in the latest Gaming Gossip

And whether or not we should be concerned about Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Ninja Theory.

We're continuing our weekly Gaming Gossip show by turning our attention to the latest trend that seems to have formed in the games industry. We're talking about AAA game development and how many major publishers are consolidating their efforts, scaling back, cancelling projects, and judging success in polarising manners. With all of this in mind, we've shared our thoughts on the direction the AAA development pipeline seems to be taking and what it means for the industry as a whole.

But that's not all! We also touch on the greater multiplatform focus, and whether or not it's fair to be worried about Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Ninja Theory following the recent Xbox studio closures.

Check out all of this and more in the latest episode of Gaming Gossip below.

