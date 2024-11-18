We discuss the effects of Horizon fatigue on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

There's no beating around the bush, 2024 has been an uneven one for first-party PlayStation and Sony Interactive Entertainment. On one hand, they might just take home Game of the Year with the absolutely fantastic Astro Bot, but at the same time this year has been coined by the mega failure of Concord and the disappointing Lego Horizon Adventures, with these three being the majority of true first-party productions kicked out by the console maker in 2024. Again, it has been a conflicting year.

And it's this that we are talking about on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show. Ben and Alex are teaming up once again to discuss PlayStation's 2024 and how it stacks up to the entertainment titan's past years. On top of that, we also give our stance on Horizon fatigue and if we're getting too many projects and experiences based in Guerrilla Games' universe, especially following the remaster of Horizon: Zero Dawn in October and last week's Lego Horizon Adventures.

To hear our thoughts on this matter, be sure to check out the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or by visiting your favourite podcast provider, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.