We discuss the Bluepoint closure and the coming Pokémon Presents on the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

As usual, it's Friday, which means we're back and ready to offer another The Gamereactor Show episode. This week, we're keeping it topical once again by discussing the two major developments that have happened over the past 24 hours, namely the closure of Bluepoint Games and the announcement of another Pokémon Presents for next week.

We talk about the situation at Sony Interactive Entertainment and PlayStation and how Bluepoint is simply the latest casualty of a decision that has been anything but successful. Afterwards, we pivot to discuss Pokémon once more and what we expect from the coming Pokémon Presents show that's happening in-line with Pokémon Day 2026, naturally beyond the already announced arrival of FireRed and LeafGreen on Switch.

Check out the 80th episode of the show below, or at your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.