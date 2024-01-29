We discuss Palworld in the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

We're back with another episode of our podcast, The Gamereactor Show. In this latest instalment, Episode 17, we discuss the biggest current trend in the gaming sector, the huge and surprising success that is Pocket Pair's Palworld and what we think will happen to the game in the coming weeks and months.

But, we also turn our attention to a few other parts of the games space, sharing thoughts and opinions on Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, all before talking a tad about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

And if all that wasn't enough, we also look at the recent Oscars nominees and the controversy surrounding Greta Gerwig and the Barbie film.

Needless to say, there's a lot to unpack and talk about, so be sure to catch the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below (or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Google Podcasts) to see what Alex and Ben think about each of these topics.