We discuss our thoughts on the Nintendo Switch 2 on the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

It finally happened! After months of speculation and leaks, Nintendo revealed and presented a first proper look at the Switch 2. Needless to say, with this major reveal in mind, Alex and myself decided to dedicate the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show to recapping and discussing our thoughts on the upcoming successor console.

We look back at the reveal and also ahead at some more recent leaks that point to the console's specifications and also the price bracket it could sit at. We also speculate on which games we think we'll get for the console in this calendar year.

Of course, this isn't all, as we also get distracted and segue off to chat about the recent PlayStation live-service project cancellations and also begin to discuss how the video game industry will change in the coming years and if AI will have an impact on that.

You can catch the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or by heading to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.