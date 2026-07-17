We discuss our early Game of the Year contenders on The Gamereactor Show's latest episode

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It's been a rather steady week in the world of video games as the summer lull has come about. As there are fewer major stories and events happening, we've decided to use the latest The Gamereactor Show episode as the platform to spotlight our current Game of the Year contenders, with picks based on titles that have launched in this calendar year so far.

Alex and I highlight which games have impressed us the most this year, be it Resident Evil Requiem, Esoteric Ebb, 007 First Light, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Crimson Desert, Mixtape, Forza Horizon 6, the list goes on. We outline why a game should be a GOTY contender and likewise why some probably shouldn't be, all with the caveat that things will change considerably in the chaotic months ahead.

Check out the 98th episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or at your podcast provider of choice, be this Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.