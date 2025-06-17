We discuss MindsEye and the Nintendo Switch 2's roaring success on The Gamereactor Show

HQ

This week's episode of The Gamereactor Show is a tale of two very different situations. On the 57th episode of the podcast, we dedicate some time to talk all about MindsEye and the pretty disastrous launch that the game has seen, all before exploring what developer Build a Rocket Boy does next following the poor reception at debut.

But it's not all doom and gloom as we then turn our attention to the Nintendo Switch 2 once more to discuss the roaring success of the console so far, and how its sales were far beyond even what we expected it to achieve.

Be sure to catch the latest episode of the show to hear Alex and myself's thoughts on both of these topics, plus also a little about the PlayStation 6, as we, as expected, go off on a tangent about next-generation platforms too.

Check out The Gamereactor Show below or on your preferred podcast provider, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.