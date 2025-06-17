English
We discuss MindsEye and the Nintendo Switch 2's roaring success on The Gamereactor Show

Flops and mind-blowing success are the polarising topics of the latest episode.

This week's episode of The Gamereactor Show is a tale of two very different situations. On the 57th episode of the podcast, we dedicate some time to talk all about MindsEye and the pretty disastrous launch that the game has seen, all before exploring what developer Build a Rocket Boy does next following the poor reception at debut.

But it's not all doom and gloom as we then turn our attention to the Nintendo Switch 2 once more to discuss the roaring success of the console so far, and how its sales were far beyond even what we expected it to achieve.

Be sure to catch the latest episode of the show to hear Alex and myself's thoughts on both of these topics, plus also a little about the PlayStation 6, as we, as expected, go off on a tangent about next-generation platforms too.

Check out The Gamereactor Show below or on your preferred podcast provider, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.

MindsEye

MindsEyeScore

MindsEye
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

GTA dad Leslie Benzie's first game from his own studio is a buggy mess that should never have been released in this state...

MindsEye review scores hit rock bottom

MindsEye review scores hit rock bottom
NEWS. Written by Marcus Persson

With a Metacritic score of just 43 and fewer than 400 active players on Steam, MindsEye is shaping up to be a cautionary tale about what happens when ambition outweighs polish.



