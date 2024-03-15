We discuss massive movie budgets in the new Film Frenzy

HQ

On the latest episode of Film Frenzy, we took another look at the wider movie industry as a whole, specifically the ballooning budgets of certain films. A lot of big blockbusters nowadays are costing $200 million dollars or more to make, which begs the question of where that money goes.

Ben, Mag, and Alex had a lot to say about the topic, including theories of money laundering, overpaid suits, actors' contracts, and other theories sprinkled in with some random segues to completely unrelated topics.

