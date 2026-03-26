We discuss length, difficulty, AI, and more with Super Meat Boy 3D developer Sluggerfly

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The boy is back. Following on from Super Meat Boy Forever back in 2020, it's time for the loveable cube of flesh to headline a video game once more, all in the form of Super Meat Boy 3D. Coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, with launch looming we've had the chance to speak with CEO and co-founder of developer Sluggerfly, Dominik Plaßmann, to answer some burning questions about the three-dimensional and challenging platformer.

Before we crack on, a big thanks to Plaßmann from Sluggerfly for taking the time to answer our queries.

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Gamereactor: How many 'worlds' do you have in store for Super Meat Boy 3D and how long does it typically take to complete the game? Are there reasons for players to return to levels after they have completed them?

Plaßmann: "We have 5 worlds in the game, and each of them also features a more difficult Dark World version of every level. On top of that, each level contains a hidden collectible and a specific time requirement that's needed for 100% completion. Because of that, many players likely won't complete all challenges on their first run. Even after finishing everything, it can still be very rewarding to improve your completion times. With the move to 3D, there are also a lot of shortcuts and skips to discover, which makes replaying levels especially interesting for players who enjoy optimizing their routes."

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Gamereactor: Fans love speedrunning Super Meat Boy games, so how fast have you seen the game be beaten so far and how fast do you think it can be beaten by the real experts out there?

Plaßmann: "To be honest, we don't want to spoil any specific times just yet. We've become quite skilled at the game ourselves, and some of our testers have also spent a lot of time with it, so we have a rough idea of what to expect-at least before players start completely breaking the levels :D. A fast playthrough is definitely possible, but going for a full 100% completion speedrun will take significantly longer and require real dedication."

Gamereactor: Super Meat Boy games are notoriously designed to be challenging to beat, so how does this fit into your philosophy on difficulty and design? Do you take into consideration more casual players at all, or is Super Meat Boy 3D made, fittingly, for those who like a challenge predominantly?

Plaßmann: "From the very beginning, we knew the game wouldn't be for everyone, and that's okay. Challenge is a core part of what defines Super Meat Boy, and it was very important for us to preserve that identity. That said, we still aim to strike a balance by making the early levels approachable for most players. As the game progresses, the difficulty definitely ramps up. However, most players should still be able to complete a full playthrough and reach the final boss, since the toughest challenges are optional and not required to see the ending."

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Gamereactor: How does going fully 3D fundamentally change how you approach making a Super Meat Boy game? For those who have only experienced Super Meat Boy in two dimensions, how will this evolution reset the expectation paradigm?

Plaßmann: "The core approach hasn't really changed. At its heart, it's still a game about precise, fast-paced movement, frequent deaths, and instant respawns. What the third dimension adds is a new layer of complexity to traversal. We had to rethink level design quite a bit, especially with a fixed camera angle, to ensure everything feels right. But overall, we strongly believe that the classic Super Meat Boy feeling is still very much intact."

Gamereactor: What is your stance on using AI in game development?

Plaßmann: "We see AI as a tool that can be useful in certain areas, but not something that should be used across the board. For example, we wouldn't include AI-generated assets in our games."

Gamereactor: With launch planned for a variety of platforms, will there be any form of cross-save/cross-progression supported for the game?

Plaßmann: "This is not planned at the moment."

Gamereactor: What's one part of Super Meat Boy 3D that you think more people should be talking about?

Plaßmann: "To be honest, most of the key aspects of the game are already being discussed, which shows that players really understand what Super Meat Boy is all about. From our perspective as developers, the historical importance of Super Meat Boy as one of the indie titles that helped shape and establish the indie scene is something we're very aware of, but it's naturally something that carries more weight for us than it does for most players."

Once again, thanks to Plaßmann for taking the time to answer our questions. You will be able to play Super Meat Boy 3D on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 soon.