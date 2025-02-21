We discuss if 2025 is set to be a stinker for PlayStation on the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

It seems to be a quite common thought that the recent State of Play wasn't exactly a great one and didn't put a lot of emphasis and hope into the hands of PlayStation fans for 2025. So, now that the event is behind us, and since we've heard rumours of a showcase in the summer, we've decided to discuss all things PlayStation on the latest The Gamereactor Show and answer the question as to whether PlayStation has already waved the metaphorical white flag for the 2025 calendar year.

We discuss the lack of first-party announcements and news and what Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach missing from the show could mean for PlayStation, not just in the first half of the year but also in the latter half too.

To see what we think on the matter (and perhaps if Xbox is set to have a better year on PlayStation than PlayStation...), be sure to listen to the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or by heading to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.