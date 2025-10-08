We discuss Game Pass and the future of Xbox on the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

For many years, Game Pass has been regarded as the best deal in gaming, simply because for a low monthly cost, you would get access to online multiplayer on Xbox consoles, a massive library of titles you can play as and when you see fit including day one Xbox Game Studios launches, and a slate of added extra perks too. Game Pass was almost an unreasonably good deal, but as with all good things, they come to an end.

Last week, Microsoft announced massive price hikes for Game Pass, which basically doubled the cost of the package most people associate as Game Pass. Granted, there are other tiers to grab instead, but the value for money is nowhere near as good as it was, and frankly subscribers need to be checking out lots of games via the service to be able to get value from the huge leap in cost.

With this extreme change in mind, we've dedicated much of the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show to the Game Pass changes and how these will impact Xbox in the short and long run, and how they likely signify the ultimate direction that Xbox is going as a company.

Catch the episode below, where we also reminisce about good and bad gaming memories and test our knowledge with a wacky quiz. Also, don't forget to listen on your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.