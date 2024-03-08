We discuss Feyd-Rautha and The Unknown in the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

Good news, everyone! A new episode of The Gamereactor Show has made its arrival. The 20th episode of our podcast has debuted and in it, co-hosts Ben and Alex come together to discuss a variety of recent topics.

Not only do we talk about the latest releases, including Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, The Thaumaturge, The Outlast Trials, and WWE 2K24, but we also talk about Dune once again (both Part Two and Awakening), before chatting briefly about 3 Body Problem, and most importantly the viral sensation that has been Glasgow's Willy Wonka Experience.

Check out the latest episode of the show below, or head to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker instead.