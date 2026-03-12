We discuss duration, endings, collectibles, and more with the developers of Life is Strange: Reunion

HQ

It's almost time for Life is Strange: Reunion to make its debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. On March 26, the anticipated narrative-heavy adventure will make its arrival and look to conclude the saga of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price.

If you have been eagerly staying up-to-date on Reunion ever since it was revealed earlier this year, including by reading our recent hands-on preview, you might have a few questions about the project, including how big the game is compared to the most recent entries of Life is Strange: Double Exposure and Life is Strange: True Colors, what kind of collectibles will be on offer, how the endings are incorporated, and even what to expect from the soundtrack. If so, we have answers on many of these fronts.

We've reached out to developer Deck Nine and publisher Square Enix to learn more about Life is Strange: Reunion and you can see this in full below in our dedicated and fascinating interview.

Life is Strange: Reunion is regarded as the ending of Max and Chloe's saga. With this being said, for those just hopping in, will there be a recap of the full events leading up to the game and how paramount is it to play the prior chapters before experiencing Reunion?

Life is Strange: Reunion has been designed to welcome both long-time fans and players experiencing this game as their first chapter of Max and Chloe's story.

When starting a new save, players are presented with a "Story So Far" recap, narrated by Max and Chloe in English, French, German, and Japanese, with subtitles available in all supported languages. The video covers the key events of Life is Strange, touches on important elements from Life is Strange: Before the Storm, and brings players up to speed on the events of Life is Strange: Double Exposure, focusing on everything you need to know to fully enjoy this final chapter.

Following the recap, players can define Max's relationships with four key characters Amanda, Chloe, Safi, and Vinh, effectively setting their preferred world state before beginning. No save import is required! This system not only serves as a story refresher, but also gives players full control over the narrative context of their playthrough. It makes replaying the game seamless, allowing players to explore different choices and outcomes from the outset.

Who do you spend more time playing as in Life is Strange: Reunion? Plus, are collectibles shared between the two or do they each collect unique items?

At the outset of the game, you'll spend several scenes playing as Max, establishing the crisis at Caledon and catching up with familiar faces. But it's not long before you'll pick up as Chloe, as seen in the Hands-On gameplay, and start working your way towards Max, with playable scenes alternating between their different points of view. This dynamic, alternating character structure - which includes shared sequences where you will make choices as both characters - continues all the way through to the finale.

This is very much a Max and Chloe story. Chloe is an active and equal participant throughout, and the choices players make as both characters directly influence how the story unfolds and which ending they reach.

Each character also has their own unique collectibles:



Max collects photographs.



Chloe creates sketches inspired by key moments and environments.



Each set of collectibles has its own dedicated achievement/trophy.

As in previous Life is Strange titles, players can revisit completed scenes via Scene Select to find any missed collectibles without restarting the game or overwriting their current save. Scenes containing collectibles are clearly marked, making it easier for completionists to achieve 100%.

What happens if you fail a Backtalk encounter? Is there a chance to, let's say, 'rewind' as Chloe and correct any slip ups?

'Failing' a Backtalk encounter is never a blocker to progression. Instead, it opens up alternative dialogue paths, consequences, and character moments. In true Life is Strange fashion, there is no simple "fail state," only different outcomes.

Chloe does not have Max's ability to rewind time, and that contrast is intentional. Mechanically and narratively, it reinforces a core theme of the story: the juxtaposition between someone with the power to endlessly revise her choices who often doubts she has made the right one, and someone with the confidence born of always committing to her chosen course of action... now finding that her personal history isn't what she thought.

On a meta level, players can replay scenes after completion if they wish to explore different outcomes, of course. But within the story, Chloe's choices, just like Max's, carry weight. Their decisions affect each other in meaningful ways, heightening tension and emotional stakes throughout.

How many endings are there in Life is Strange: Reunion?

As the concluding chapter of Max and Chloe's saga, Life is Strange: Reunion features multiple endings.

Without going into spoilers, there is not a single, binary final choice. The entire final act is shaped by a series of decisions and payoffs that reflect the choices players have made across the game. The outcomes affect Max, Chloe, the people of Caledon, and Caledon itself:

Who lives. Who dies. What's left behind.

Every choice has consequences, and sometimes the most intimate decisions are the most powerful.

Life is Strange games always have memorable soundtracks. Have you worked with any familiar faces for the Life is Strange: Reunion soundtrack?

Music remains central to the identity of Life is Strange. We're delighted to confirm that we've once again partnered with Feel For Music, who specialise in finding artists who are a perfect fit for individual games, and who have helped shape the franchise's musical identity since the beginning.

The soundtrack will feature commercially licensed tracks, all-new original songs, and a full instrumental score. Players have already heard Tessa Rose Jackson's original track "Past Life" in the Announce Trailer and preview content.

We're looking forward to revealing the full tracklist and additional contributors soon.

Compared to Life is Strange: Double Exposure, how big is Reunion and likewise how long do you expect a playthrough will take?

Life is Strange: Reunion is comparable to Life is Strange: Double Exposure or Life is Strange: True Colors.

While playtime will vary depending on player choices and exploration, we anticipate that many players will want to experience the story multiple times.

Depending on whether you start the game with Chloe having been dead or alive, you'll experience different Chloe content from the very beginning, and narrative variations throughout, so there are meaningful incentives to replay the full game, not just the ending.

Will there be Graphics/Performance Modes on console?

Yes. On console, players will be able to choose between graphics and performance modes, allowing them to prioritise either visual fidelity or frame rate based on their preference.

More detailed platform-specific information will be shared closer to launch.

Thanks for taking the time, Deck Nine! Life is Strange: Reunion will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 26.