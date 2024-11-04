We discuss Call of Duty, Life is Strange, and Dragon Age on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

October has been a brilliant month for video games. We've had a ton of really exciting and well-received projects making their debut, with the end of the month highlighted by three titans from established franchises: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

With these three big names all debuting at the tail end of October, Alex and I have decided to dedicate the 35th episode of The Gamereactor Show to these titles, discussing what we thought about them and also touching a little on a few major storylines that have surrounded their release.

For Black Ops 6, we discuss whether this will be the first and last Call of Duty to launch on Game Pass on day one, and for Dragon Age we look at the reviews and the variation in how the game has been perceived by critics and fans of all kinds. We also touch a little on how Life is Strange compares to Dragon Age on this front.

You can listen to the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or you can head to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker to tune in too.