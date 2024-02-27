We discuss Borderlands and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree on the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

The latest episode of our The Gamereactor Show podcast has made its arrival. In episode 19, Alex and Ben come together to discuss and share their opinions about several recent developments in the video game space.

From the recent trailer for the Borderlands movie, the first glimpse at gameplay for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, a recap of the latest Nintendo Direct, the critical reception of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and various other tangents and topics, this episode has a bit of everything.

