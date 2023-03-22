Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We customise our MacBook with a dbrand skin on the latest Quick Look

Check out the video to see how the thin skin protects and stylises a laptop.

If you're searching for a method to both customise and stylise your laptop, while also adding a protective quality to your device, then the focus of our latest episode of Quick Look might be of interest.

Because we've got our hands on a dbrand laptop skin, and our very own Magnus has slapped it onto his MacBook and then shared a variety of thoughts and opinions about what makes this accessory so unique.

Be sure to catch the video below to see whether a dbrand skin is something you want to pick up for your laptop.

