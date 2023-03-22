We customise our MacBook with a dbrand skin on the latest Quick Look

HQ

If you're searching for a method to both customise and stylise your laptop, while also adding a protective quality to your device, then the focus of our latest episode of Quick Look might be of interest.

Because we've got our hands on a dbrand laptop skin, and our very own Magnus has slapped it onto his MacBook and then shared a variety of thoughts and opinions about what makes this accessory so unique.

Be sure to catch the video below to see whether a dbrand skin is something you want to pick up for your laptop.