We created a club from scratch in FIFA 22

One of the great new features in FIFA 22's career mode is the option to create a club from scratch, a feature we've already tried that we now share with you in the video below. You can choose the name, the kits, players overall quality, the stadium, and even the environment in the stands, among other parameters.

You then must choose a league, replacing one of the real clubs for yours - and you can even set another club as your rival. FIFA 22 arrives on October 1st, but over the next few days we will be sharing more videos and information about the game.