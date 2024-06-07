We could soon figure out how to translate dog barks

HQ

Is there anything AI can't do? Well, it still can't reliably make an image of a person without messing up their fingers or face, and it still (thankfully) can't write a Gamereactor article with that distinct Alex Hopley flair, but scientists are still constantly looking for ways in which to use the technology to make ground-breaking discoveries.

One of those is to figure out the meaning behind a dog's bark. No, that doesn't mean we'll be able to speak dog, but we could translate their barks into data around their breed, age, and gender. We're already training AI to do something similar with humans, so it's not too much of a stretch to use the technology with dogs as well.

"Advances in AI can be used to revolutionize our understanding of animal communication," University of Michigan AI Laboratory head Rada Mihalcea told the BBC.

So no, you won't be able to have a conversation with your dog, but it might become easier to analyse them based on a simple bark soon enough.

