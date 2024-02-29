We could see more of Jim Gordon's backstory in The Batman Part II

We're still over a year away from seeing the release of The Batman: Part Two, but that doesn't stop actors from theorising about what's next for their character in the sequel. Jeffrey Wright, the actor who plays Jim Gordon in The Batman, has spoken recently about how he wants to explore his character's personal life.

"One of the things that I've spoken about with [Matt Reeves] a little bit is, in playing the role, I wondered about [Gordon's] private life," Wright told DiscussingFilm. "And I wonder about people who have the level of responsibility that he has, having that public face of rectitude and goodness. I wonder what lies underneath Commissioner Gordon because the Batman wears his cowl but, in some ways, Gordon wears a mask too."

"Gordon represents justice in a way through his type of righteousness, not sanctimony, and I wonder what might lie behind that mask with the sacrifices that he may have to consider because he gives so much to this public persona and his civic duty. What's the bearing of all that on him, underneath his mask? Those are questions that might be interesting to pursue, but we'll see."

The Batman: Part II is expected to release in October 2025. We have no word on when production will begin yet, and it seems Matt Reeves is still hard at work nailing out the script.