We could meet the next generation of Nvidia GPUs very soon

It has been over two years since the first RTX 40 series GPU launched, and so those looking to pack some more meaty performance in their PC are eagerly anticipating the reveal of the RTX 50 series.

It seems like it's only a matter of time before we meet GeForce Blackwell, which is believed to be the new name of the next GPU generation. According to leaker Kopite7kimi, the reveal is coming soon. It is expected that the next GPU generation will launch at CES 2025, and Wccftech expects there to be the 5090, 5080, and 5070 at the event.

We currently don't have any details on the cards, but it seems that pricing and specifications will define what people think of this new generation. In the past, every other generation of Nvidia cards have been stellar, with the 10 and 30 series standing out against the 20 and 40 GPUs. We'll have to wait and see what we get this time around.

