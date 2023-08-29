Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Astro's Playroom

We could be getting another Astro Bot game soon

Trademarks have been filed for the friendly bot.

HQ

While he may not be as iconic as Nintendo's Mario, Sega's Sonic, or a handful of other characters, Astro Bot from Sony has certainly become a memorable, adorable face since he made his first appearance back in the PS4 demo The Playroom.

Since then, he's appeared and starred in numerous other games, and it seems he's not yet ready to be put away in the archives. As spotted by Gematsu over on Twitter/X, the character could be making his return after Sony filed new trademarks for Astro Bot in Europe.

Astro's Playroom came out three years ago, launching as a free game alongside the PS5, so hopefully we'll be seeing another fun adventure with the robot soon.

