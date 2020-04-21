Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

We continue our COVID-19 update video series

Gamereactor's global editor-in-chief Magnus check back in and brings an update on life in Denmark amidst the worldwide coronavirus crisis.

In our video series 'Out of Office', editors from across the vast Gamereactor network share their personal experiences with the coronavirus and the effects it's had on the world. Up next is global editor-in-chief Magnus, who brings his second update from the comfort of his own home where he, like his fellow editors, has been working from lately.

Take a look at the video below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
We continue our COVID-19 update video series


Loading next content