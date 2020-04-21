We continue our COVID-19 update video series

Dansk
Polski
In our video series 'Out of Office', editors from across the vast Gamereactor network share their personal experiences with the coronavirus and the effects it's had on the world. Up next is global editor-in-chief Magnus, who brings his second update from the comfort of his own home where he, like his fellow editors, has been working from lately.
Take a look at the video below.
