We conclude our Top Picks video series

The year and with it, the decade, is coming to an end and we've been compiling our personal game of the year lists for the video series 'Top Picks' this week. The video below concludes the series and it is none other than GRTV's Dóri who gets the honours. Dóri cheated the system this year and added some additional titles to his top picks and you can check the video out below.

Which games made your top list this year?