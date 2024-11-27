We compare the Philips Hue Solo, Plus, and Gradient on the latest Quick Look

HQ

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've turned our attention back to the world of smart lighting. This time, we're putting the spotlight back on Philips Hue products, all in an effort of comparing the Solo, Plus, and Gradient gadgets to see how they each stack up and perform.

With these three gadgets in mind, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below to see our very own Magnus' thoughts and opinions about the smart devices, which can be controlled and customised using Philips app and supporting home apps too.