We check out the RIG 800 HS headset for PlayStation

This headset is wireless and yet still features the same lightweight RIG design.

As you might know, Gamereactor has an entire series of "Quick Look" videos where we take a 'quick look' at some of the latest and greatest bits of hardware, be it graphics cards, press kits, tablets, microphones, or keyboards.

On the latest episode, we check out the latest headset from RIG, the wireless 800 Pro model for the PlayStation specifically. The classic lightweight RIG design is luckily the same as ever.

