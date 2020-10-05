We check out the Razer Raptor 27"

You're watching Advertisements

Razer's latest monitor is on its way, and it's a sight to be sure.

The 27", 144hz gadget is Razer's way to tackle the gaming monitor industry, and in typical Razer fashion, it's loaded with RGB features for fans to play around with.

The team over at GRTV have had the chance to see how the monitor holds up. Will it live up to the self-proclaimed title of "ultimate esports gaming monitor," check out the video below to find out.

Photo: Razer

