We check out the Playdate on the latest episode of Quick Look

HQ

There are a few unique mini handheld console systems in the wild these days, with devices from Ayaneo, Evercade, and even Panic. The latter company created the wonderful and a little bit weird Playdate, which is a mini console that uses a small hand crank on its side as a key input method.

While we've had a chance to play around with the Playdate a few different times in the past, we've also got our mitts on the device to create a dedicated Quick Look episode based on it. You can find it below to see what our very own Magnus thinks about the delightful small console and how it has been designed.