We check out the newly announced ASUS ROG Azoth

CES has now finished and wrapped up but we're still chewing through all of the announcements and working through getting hands-on with some of the newly announced technology. To this end, we've had the chance to play around with one of ASUS' latest devices: the ROG Azoth.

This keyboard has a 75% form factor as well as a tri-mode connection, and even a small OLED display that can be used to view system information. To add to this, it uses ROG NX mechanical switches, has varying height legs, and has a silicone gasket mount that uses dampening foam to enhance its typing experience. Needless to say, there's a lot to dive into.

And in the spirit of this, we've made it the focus of our latest episode of Quick Look, meaning you can catch the video below to see Magnus walkthrough all the features and even give some early thoughts.